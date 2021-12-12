Taysom Hill start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints take on the New York Jets this weekend and the revolving door at quarterback seems to have finally stopped for the Saints, with Taysom Hill getting his second straight start.

Hill played through a finger injury in last week’s loss to the Cowboys, threw a ton of interceptions but yet was still a high-point getting in fantasy. So what should you do with Hill this week in your fantasy lineup?

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints QB Taysom Hill

The quarterback was able to rack up 264 yards and two scores through the air in addition to 101 more yards on the ground. He did throw four interceptions, though. Still, with that kind of overall production, the four interceptions are something you’d be willing to deal with.

He also had a finger injury last week and played through it. While it’s still lingering, it’s unlikely the pain is as severe as it was in their loss to the Cowboys. They’ll also be taking on the New York Jets, who possess one of the worst defenses in the NFL in terms of allowing fantasy points to quarterbacks. They’re giving up nearly 19 fantasy points per week to the other team’s QB. Hill should be able to get that easily and if he stays away from interceptions, he should surpass that by a big margin,

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Hill isn’t necessarily a guy you’d want to be the QB1 for your favorite team, but for your fantasy team, he’s shown he can shoulder the load.

Start him