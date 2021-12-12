Jamison Crowder start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets will host the New Orleans Saints this Sunday. Wide receiver Jamison Crowder has dealt with some injuries this season but has played pretty well when on the field. It’s been tough given the situation in New York.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets WR Jamison Crowder

In nine games, Crowder has 42 receptions for 372 yards and two touchdowns. Based on his career stats, this has been one of Crowder’s worst season since he’s been in the NFL, but his quarterback’s play has been bad, so it’s understandable. Over the past few years, he’s been a very underrated fantasy receiver.

The New Orleans Saints allow 250.1 passing yards per game which ranks 22nd in the NFL. It definitely has not been a good year for that secondary. With that being said, I don’t see the Jets having a ton of success throwing the football on Sunday. So, I wouldn’t expect Crowder to put up too big of numbers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Crowder should sit, even if top-dog Elijah Moore misses with a quad injury.