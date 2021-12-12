Ty Johnson start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets will host the New Orleans Saints this Sunday. Running back Ty Johnson has been a waiver-wire running back for most of his career, but he has taken advantage when given the opportunity. With a young, struggling team, he deserves more carries.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets RB Ty Johnson

Tevin Coleman and Michael Carter are dealing with injuries which leaves Ty Johnson as the next man up. There is a good chance he is the leading carrier for the Jets on Sunday. This season, he has 49 carries for 187 yards and a touchdown. He also has 27 receptions for 285 yards and two touchdowns. As long as Coleman doesn't play, I see Johnson putting up big numbers Sunday.

The New Orleans Saints defense allows just 96.4 rushing yards per game which ranks 5th in the NFL. However, over the past three weeks, they have had some struggles. In these three games, the Saints are allowing 167.33 rushing yards and 1.3 rushing touchdowns on average. This seems like it could be a big day for the Jets running the ball.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If Tevin Coleman is inactive, Johnson should start in both season-long fantasy and DFS.