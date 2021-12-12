Zach Wilson start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets will host the New Orleans Saints this Sunday. Quarterback Zach Wilson is coming off one of his better games in his rookie season. He’s had some big struggles this season, to say the least, but it seems he’s improving.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets QB Zach Wilson

In eight games, Wilson has thrown for 1,539 yards and six touchdowns with 11 interceptions. At one point, many people thought Wilson may serve as the backup for the rest of the season as Mike White was having success. But after his hot streak ran out, Wilson took the team back over. This past week, Wilson threw for 226 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. He also had a rushing touchdown. That was by far his best fantasy game of the season.

The New Orleans Saints allow 250.1 passing yards per game which ranks 22nd in the NFL. It definitely has not been a good year for that secondary. With that being said, I don't see the Jets having a ton of success throwing the football on Sunday.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Wilson should sit.