James O’Shaughnessy start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Dealing with myriad injuries and bottomed out with a 2-10 record, the Jacksonville Jaguars are star searching. Clearly, they are looking ahead to the offseason, but for now, they are forced to evaluate their own talent. The tight end is one of their most vital positions, so James O’Shaughnessy has a golden opportunity to earn a role beyond the 2021-22 season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars TE James O’Shaughnessy

With Dan Arnold on IR due to a knee injury, O’Shaughnessy is the Jaguars’ primary tight end going forward. The seventh-year pass-catcher disappointed in last Sunday’s 37-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams — recording just two catches on six targets for 13 yards. He’s seen at least five targets from Trevor Lawrence since taking over for Arnold and led the team in targets last week over Laquon Treadwell and Laviska Shenault Jr.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

O’Shaughnessy is a touchdown-or-bust TE2 against the Titans in Week 14.