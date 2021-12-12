Anthony Firkser start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans will host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Tight end Anthony Firkser was expected to take a step forward this season, but that just hasn’t been the case.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans TE Anthony Firkser

In 10 games, Firkser has 20 receptions for 145 yards. With Jonnu Smith signing with the Patriots, it’s understanding that people thought Firkser’s numbers would increase. He just hasn’t really been the guy and I would expect the Titans to either sign a tight end in free agency or draft one.

The Jacksonville Jaguars defense allows 248.3 passing yards per game which ranks 18th in the NFL. It’s also important to note that Shaquill Griffin, one of the Jaguars top corners, will be returning to action this week after missing the past two games due to a concussion. The Jaguars have been iffy against tight ends this season. I wouldn’t expect Firkser to do much.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Firkser should sit.