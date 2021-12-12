 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Marvin Jones start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Marvin Jones ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars Week 14 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

By Derek Hryn
Marvin Jones #11 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Marvin Jones Jr. has fallen completely out of sync with Trevor Lawrence in the Jacksonville Jaguars offense. The 31-year-old veteran faces a Tennessee Titans defense that limited him to one catch for 25 yards back in Week 5.

The Jaguars are coming off a blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams, and they didn’t even seem inclined to throw the football. Given, they were up against one of the league’s best overall defenses. Jones was completely taken out of the game by a Jalen Ramsey-led coverage unit, finishing with 1.1 fantasy points.

Jones is still technically the Jags’ No. 1 receiver. He’s shown in the past that he can outrun opposing cornerbacks, and dice up defenses over the middle of the field with astute route-running ability. That said, he’s dealing with an inept coaching staff, coupled with a rookie quarterback who is still figuring out the NFL game after 12 starts.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Bench Jones.

