Marvin Jones start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Marvin Jones Jr. has fallen completely out of sync with Trevor Lawrence in the Jacksonville Jaguars offense. The 31-year-old veteran faces a Tennessee Titans defense that limited him to one catch for 25 yards back in Week 5.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Marvin Jones Jr.

The Jaguars are coming off a blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams, and they didn’t even seem inclined to throw the football. Given, they were up against one of the league’s best overall defenses. Jones was completely taken out of the game by a Jalen Ramsey-led coverage unit, finishing with 1.1 fantasy points.

Jones is still technically the Jags’ No. 1 receiver. He’s shown in the past that he can outrun opposing cornerbacks, and dice up defenses over the middle of the field with astute route-running ability. That said, he’s dealing with an inept coaching staff, coupled with a rookie quarterback who is still figuring out the NFL game after 12 starts.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Bench Jones.