Laquon Treadwell start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

As the Jacksonville Jaguars prepare to stunt the Tennessee Titans’ AFC South title hopes, we look at a player who could help them pull off a late-season upset. In another game where the Jaguars will likely be trailing early, it’s possible that Laquon Treadwell could build off his recent pair of outings with five or more targets.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Laquon Treadwell

Treadwell led the Jaguars in receiving for the second-straight game. The 26-year-old wideout hauled in four catches for 62 yards in the 37-7 loss and boasted 15.5 yards per reception. The Jaguars released Treadwell in August simply because their wideout rotation was already filled. Now, it cannot be debated that he is among the offense’s best weapons.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

While Treadwell is trending up ahead of the Week 14 matchup, he shouldn’t be started as anything more than a WR3/flex option with limited touchdown upside.