Laviska Shenault Jr. start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Laviska Shenault Jr. could salvage his disappointing season with a couple of quality performances down the stretch. Now that the Jacksonville Jaguars have returned him to the slot, he might start seeing more opportunities to make an impact.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Laviska Shenault Jr.

Laviska Shenault has been one of the more disappointing fantasy assets this season, and things didn’t get any better in Week 13. Last week against the Rams, Shenault played just over 50% of the team’s offensive snaps — a season-low for him. Though he’s averaged nearly six targets per game since the Jaguars Week 7 bye, he’s averaged just 27 yards per game and hasn’t scored a single touchdown in that span.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Shenault Jr. has fallen on the team’s totem pole this season. Though he’s a gifted athlete, he’s a sit for fantasy football.