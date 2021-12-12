 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Laviska Shenault Jr. start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Laviska Shenault Jr. ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars Week 14 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

By kate.magdziuk
Laviska Shenault Jr. #10 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Laviska Shenault Jr. could salvage his disappointing season with a couple of quality performances down the stretch. Now that the Jacksonville Jaguars have returned him to the slot, he might start seeing more opportunities to make an impact.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Laviska Shenault Jr.

Laviska Shenault has been one of the more disappointing fantasy assets this season, and things didn’t get any better in Week 13. Last week against the Rams, Shenault played just over 50% of the team’s offensive snaps — a season-low for him. Though he’s averaged nearly six targets per game since the Jaguars Week 7 bye, he’s averaged just 27 yards per game and hasn’t scored a single touchdown in that span.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Shenault Jr. has fallen on the team’s totem pole this season. Though he’s a gifted athlete, he’s a sit for fantasy football.

