James Robinson start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

In what has been another lost season for the Jacksonville Jaguars, they will have an opportunity to knock off the division-leading Tennessee Titans as we inch closer to playoff football. James Robinson looks to bounce back after a quiet day against the Los Angeles Rams.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars RB James Robinson

As the old saying goes: There’s no ‘I’ in team. The Jaguars are certainly not a franchise that will ever plan to win games with one player, at least not in the near future. Trevor Lawrence has shown flashes of his potential, as any No. 1 overall pick should, but he’s also been underwhelming for all of the enormous hype out of college. It’s Robinson who has been the highlight of the Jacksonville offense all year.

Despite the worst performance of his second campaign — eight carries for 24 yards and a fumble — Robinson is a reliable RB2 the rest of the way.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Robinson.