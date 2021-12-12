Trevor Lawrence start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ record fell to 2-10 last Sunday after a miserable loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Coming into the final stretch of the NFL regular season, they will look to at least play a role in the fates of their AFC South rivals. Trevor Lawrence could use a confidence-boosting victory, and he’ll have his shot against the Tennessee Titans in Week 14.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

It hasn’t been the rookie campaign that Lawrence initially desired. The No. 1 overall pick has continued to put his best foot forward on a weekly basis, but dealing with an injury-riddled offense, subpar defense and bad coaching methods has really taken a heavy toll on the young talent.

Lawrence is the overall QB23 in standard formats, averaging 12.4 fantasy points this year. With the game script pointing almost always in his favor, now would be a great opportunity to prove that he’s still capable of a big-time performance.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Lawrence might have a pair of solid performances in him for managers lacking a quarterback in the fantasy playoffs, but the Clemson product currently can’t be trusted as a starter.