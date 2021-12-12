Ryan Tannehill start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans will host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill has had a tough season losing a ton of players with injury.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans QB Ryan Tannehill

This season, Tannehill has thrown for 2,774 yards and 14 touchdowns with 13 interceptions. It was known that a big reason for Tannehill’s success was due to the opposing teams focussing on Derrick Henry. Tannehill and the Titans are still atop the AFC South, but he will need to step up if the Titans want to win the division. Julio Jones will probably be back this week and that should give the offense a boost.

The Jacksonville Jaguars defense allows 248.3 passing yards per game which ranks 18th in the NFL. It’s also important to note that Shaquill Griffin, one of the Jaguars top corners, will be returning to action this week after missing the past two games due to a concussion. Tannehill should have some success, but I think it’ll be an average game from him at best.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Tannehill should sit.