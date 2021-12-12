Dontrell Hilliard start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans will host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Running back Dontrell Hilliard wasn't even known by many football fans prior to this season. But after Derrick Henry went down, the Titans were forced to try out a bunch of different options out of the backfield. Hilliard has made the most of his opportunity.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans RB Dontrell Hilliard

In just two games, Hilliard has 19 carries for 166 yards and a touchdown. He also has nine receptions for 49 yards. I would expect the Titans to continue getting him the ball as him and Foreman have given them some production out of the backfield.

The Jacksonville Jaguars defense allows 116.8 rushing yards per game which ranks 21st in the NFL. I do see the Titans run game having some success, but it will be interesting to see who gets the red zone carries. I expect both backs to have some success this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Hilliard should start this week.