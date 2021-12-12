Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Dez Fitzpatrick start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans will host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Wide receivers Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Dez Fitzpatrick have been given significant roles in this offense because of injuries.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans WRs Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Dez Fitzpatrick

In 10 games, Westbrook-Ikhine has 25 receptions for 297 yards and 3 touchdowns. The majority of his statistics have came in the past two games where he had nine receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown. In three games, Fitzpatrick has five receptions for 49 yards and a touchdown. With Julio coming back this week, I would expect both of these guys to have less targets.

The Jacksonville Jaguars defense allows 248.3 passing yards per game which ranks 18th in the NFL. It’s also important to note that Shaquill Griffin, one of the Jaguars top corners, will be returning to action this week after missing the past two games due to a concussion. I don't expect the Titans to do too much in the passing game and will rely on their rushing attack this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Westbrook-Ikhine and Fitzpatricks should sit.