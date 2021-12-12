Chester Rogers start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans will host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Wide receiver Chester Rogers started the season off extremely well, but hasn’t really done much since.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans WR Chester Rogers

This season, Rogers has 20 receptions for 238 yards and a touchdown. In his last six games, he has just seven receptions for 59 yards. This has been one of his best seasons since he’s been in the NFL. However, with Julio Jones coming back this week, I don't see Rogers doing much at all.

The Jacksonville Jaguars defense allows 248.3 passing yards per game which ranks 18th in the NFL. It’s also important to note that Shaquill Griffin, one of the Jaguars top corners, will be returning to action this week after missing the past two games due to a concussion. I think this will be a week where we see the Titans running the ball a ton.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Rogers should sit.