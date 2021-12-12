D’Onta Foreman start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans will host the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday. Running back D’Onta Foreman was signed again by the Titans following Derrick Henry’s injury. He has played a good role in the offense.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans RB D’Onta Foreman

In four games, Foreman has 42 carries for 193 yards. However, he’s yet to get in the end zone and we could see that happen soon. The only reason starting Foreman is up in the air is because of the success Hilliard had. It’s hard to predict what the Titans will do with their running back. My guess is both guys will split carries.

The Jacksonville Jaguars defense allows 116.8 rushing yards per game which ranks 21st in the NFL. I do see the Titans run game having some success, but it will be interesting to see who gets the red zone carries. Regardless, I think Foreman will put up good fantasy numbers this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Foreman should start.