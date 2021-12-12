How to watch Falcons vs. Panthers NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Panthers won the previous meeting between the two teams 19-13.

The Falcons have rebounded from a rough start and sit at 5-7 in Arthur Smith’s first season. Matt Ryan has had to carry the offense with skill players sidelined for various reasons, and his offensive line has not helped matters. Atlanta’s defense has held up well so far, but it’s tough to sustain given previous games.

The Panthers have started to realize there was a reason they opted out of the Cam Newton experience last year. The quarterback was underwhelming against the Dolphins and needs to show he can still be a starting quarterback in the NFL. Carolina’s defense has been stellar, but can Newton command this offense successfully for the rest of the year?

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Falcons vs. Panthers

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Panthers -135, Falcons +115