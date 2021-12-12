Taylor Heinicke start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Washington Football Team improved their record to 6-6 with a tough win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 13. They face the Dallas Cowboys in their first of five NFC battles to wrap up the regular season. Taylor Heinicke has given the Washington offense a spark, leading them to four-straight victories.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington QB Taylor Heinicke

Heinicke is among the best quarterback streamers in Week 14. He ranks 15th in passing yards (2,809) and 12th in passing touchdowns (18). To pair with his passing stats, he’s also shown some upside in the rushing game, with three games this season with 40+ rushing yards. He’s thrown for at least two touchdowns in two of the last three weeks and now faces a Dallas defense that’s allowing the 7th most fantasy points to the quarterback position.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Heinicke has morphed into a fantasy-relevant quarterback in the 2021-22 campaign. He can be started as a high-end QB2 against the Cowboys’ pass defense.