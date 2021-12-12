Dalton Schultz start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys will travel to Washington D.C. to take on the Football Team in a big divisional rivalry this week. Tight end Dalton Schultz has taken a major step forward this season and the Cowboys have needed it.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz

In 12 games, Schultz has 52 receptions for 580 yards and four touchdowns. He’s only scored one touchdown in the past eight games. I think this is a game where he could get in the end zone. Dak gets him a bunch of red zone targets and I see the Cowboys scoring some points on Sunday.

The Washington Football Team defense allows 263.9 passing yards per game which ranks 30th in the NFL. They’ve definitely improved over the past few weeks however. This looks like the Cowboys passing game will have a big week, but it’ll be interesting to see if the WFT can ride their hot streak. The WFT has been decent limiting tight ends over the past few weeks, but I still think Schultz is a good play this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Schultz should start.