 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Michael Gallup start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Michael Gallup ahead of the Dallas Cowboys Week 14 matchup against the Washington Football.

By BenHall1
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (13) reacts after making a first down in the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&amp;amp;T Stadium. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys will travel to Washington D.C. to take on the Football Team in a big divisional rivalry this week. Wide receiver Michael Gallup suffered an injury during Week 1 and it forced him to miss seven games. He’s been relatively quiet, aside from his big game on Thanksgiving against the Raiders.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR Michael Gallup

In just five games, Gallup has 22 receptions for 264 yards and one touchdown. With both CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper healthy and set to play this week, I don't see this being too big of a game for Gallup. The Cowboys will be throwing the ball a ton, however.

The Washington Football Team defense allows 263.9 passing yards per game which ranks 30th in the NFL. They’ve definitely improved over the past few weeks, however. This looks like the Cowboys' passing game will have a big week, but it’ll be interesting to see if the WFT can ride their hot streak.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Gallup should sit.

More From DraftKings Nation