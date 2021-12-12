CeeDee Lamb start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys will travel to Washington D.C. to take on the Football Team in a big divisional rivalry this week. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has had a decent sophomore season, but I think there is still some room for improvement.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb

This season, Lamb has 57 receptions for 829 yards and six touchdowns. He’s had some top fantasy receiver weeks this season, but he’s also had some games where he’s been one of the lowest scoring wideouts. For example, during Week 6 against the Patriots, Lamb had nine receptions for 149 yards and two touchdowns. But then against the Chiefs, he only had three receptions for 14 yards.

The Washington Football Team defense allows 263.9 passing yards per game which ranks 30th in the NFL. They’ve definitely improved over the past few weeks, however. This looks like the Cowboys' passing game will have a big week, but it’ll be interesting to see if the WFT can ride their hot streak. I think Lamb tears the WFT’s secondary up.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Lamb should start.