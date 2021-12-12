Tony Pollard start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys will travel to Washington D.C. to take on the Football Team in a big divisional rivalry this week. Running back Tony Pollard has been one of the best backup running backs in the NFL this season for sure. He’s making plays on both offense and special teams.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys RB Tony Pollard

In 12 games, Pollard has 107 carries for 602 yards and two touchdowns. He also has 31 receptions for 259 yards. This has been his best season by far already with five games still to play. He’s coming off a Saints game where he had seven carries for 71 yards and a touchdown. He’s dealing with a foot injury, however, so you’ll need to watch out for that.

The Washington Football Team defense allows 91.3 rushing yards per game which ranks third in the NFL. With as bad as their passing defense has been, I would expect to see Dak throwing the ball a ton. If Pollard is healthy, I think he is a good play.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Pollard should start if active.