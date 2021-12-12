Ezekiel Elliott start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys will travel to Washington D.C. to take on the Football Team in a big divisional rivalry this week. Running back Ezekiel Elliott has been banged up for a majority of the season and it’s been clear.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott

In 12 games, Elliott has 173 carries for 765 yards and eight touchdowns. His carries have gone down however since he started dealing with the knee injury. There have been multiple weeks where he’s been questionable, but he’s still played. In the past three games, Elliott has 31 carries for 102 yards and a touchdown, which isn’t great. I think Pollard will be the better play this week.

The Washington Football Team defense allows 91.3 rushing yards per game which ranks third in the NFL. With as bad as their passing defense has been, I would expect to see Dak throwing the ball a ton.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In season-long fantasy, it’s difficult to sit Elliott especially considering the potential volume with Pollard injured. In DFS, Elliott should sit.