Dak Prescott start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys will travel to Washington D.C. to take on the Football Team in a big divisional rivalry this week. Quarterback Dak Prescott started the season pretty well but has had some struggles recently. It’s seemed like the Cowboys offense hasn’t been clicking.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

In 11 games, Prescott has thrown for 3,170 yards with 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions. In prior years, Dak has been one of the top fantasy quarterbacks in the NFL. In some weeks this season, he’s looked just like that. But there’s also been a few weeks where he’s been one of the worst. Even last week, in their 27-17 win over the New Orleans Saints, Prescottt threw for 238 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The Washington Football Team defense allows 263.9 passing yards per game which ranks 30th in the NFL. They’ve definitely improved over the past few weeks, however. This looks like Dak will have a monstrous game, but it’ll be interesting to see if the WFT can ride their hot streak and limit him enough to get the win.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Prescott should start.