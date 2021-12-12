Amari Cooper start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys will travel to Washington D.C. to take on the Football Team in a big divisional rivalry this week. Wide receiver Amari Cooper has been one of the top receivers in the NFL since joining the Cowboys.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR Amari Cooper

In 10 games, Cooper has 46 receptions for 624 yards and five touchdowns. He hasn't been able to do much lately. In his past three games, he has had eight receptions for 129 yards. He was placed on the COVID-19 list and just returned last week prior to the Saints game. I see a breakout game coming soon.

The Washington Football Team defense allows 263.9 passing yards per game which ranks 30th in the NFL. They’ve definitely improved over the past few weeks, however. This looks like the Cowboys' passing game will have a big week, but it’ll be interesting to see if the WFT can ride their hot streak. Even though I see CeeDee Lamb having a big game this week, I still think Cooper will put up some points.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In season-long fantasy, Cooper should start. In DFS, he’s a bit expensive and there’s probably a few better options at the same price or cheaper.