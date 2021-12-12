Antonio Gibson start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Washington Football Team eked out a 17-15 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 13, thanks in part to their ground game. They ran 30 times for 112 yards, making life easier on quarterback Taylor Heinicke. Antonio Gibson paved the way for Washington with 111 total yards.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington RB Antonio Gibson

Gibson enters the new week as the overall RB11 in standard fantasy formats. He’s already exceeded his total rushing yards from last year (795), hitting the 800-mark against Las Vegas. And with five key matchups against NFC East opponents to play out the rest of the 2021-22 regular season, it’s likely Washington won’t slow Gibson down.

The second-year running back is averaging 16.8 fantasy points in the last two games and gets a Dallas Cowboys defense that most recently allowed 153 yards rushing to the New Orleans Saints.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Gibson needs to be started as a borderline RB1/RB2 in Week 14.