Terry McLaurin start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Washington Football Team escaped with a 17-15 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders last Sunday but will have to deliver another solid performance in a pivotal game for the NFC East in Week 14. Terry McLaurin should see most of the work in the passing attack, despite his quiet performance against the Raiders.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington WR Terry McLaurin

The Football Team totaled 196 yards and two touchdowns through the air last week, but McLaurin only hauled in three catches for 22 yards — his worst mark of the season. While this was the second game in a row that the 26-year-old wideout was held to under five receptions, there’s really no reason to panic. Logan Thomas is likely sidelined for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign, so Taylor Heinicke will have more incentive to trust his receivers.

Before the last matchup, McLaurin saw at least seven targets per contest since Week 1. His production has been top-20 caliber and should bounce back strong against the Dallas Cowboys.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

McLaurin should be started in all fantasy formats as a high-end WR2.