DeAndre Carter start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

With tight end Logan Thomas likely done for the year, the Washington Football Team will need to find another dependable weapon in the passing game. DeAndre Carter appears to be one name that could step up in a huge NFC East battle against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington WR DeAndre Carter

Carter finished with only one catch on one target for six yards against the Las Vegas Raiders. It was slightly disappointing to fantasy managers that were expecting him to bounce back for his fourth touchdown in five games. For the fourth-year wideout to hop back on the fantasy radar, he’ll have to exert the same confidence he had in Weeks 8-12.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Carter may have some upside for fantasy managers in need of a plug-and-play flex option in Week 14. Still, Washington’s averaging 37.7 rushing attempts in the last three games. Probably more of a risk than reward here.