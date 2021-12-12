Ricky Seals-Jones start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Washington Football Team heads into a pivotal NFC East matchup against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14 looking to extend its winning streak to five games. The big news for Washington is tight end Ricky Seals-Jones being taken off the injury report Friday, so he will be able to suit up in Sunday’s game.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington TE Ricky Seals-Jones

Seals-Jones has been solid when he gets opportunities. He saw 30 targets over five games when he initially took over for Logan Thomas, resulting in 20 receptions for 192 yards and a touchdown. As the primary tight end and likely second or third pass-catching option, Seals-Jones should see decent volume in what could turn into a shootout against the Cowboys.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Tight end is such a tough position, especially with Dallas Goedert, Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki on a bye in Week 14. Seals-Jones is going to get volume and has some upside in a potentially high-scoring matchup. As a streaming option, Seals-Jones is a good start this week.