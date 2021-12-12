Teddy Bridgewater start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Teddy Bridgewater hasn’t been a trustworthy fantasy commodity for the bulk of this season. Will his fortunes turn this week versus the Detroit Lions?

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater

Detroit has allowed only five passing touchdowns over their past five games. But that span included matchups against Jalen Hurts, Mason Rudolph, an injured Baker Mayfield and Andy Dalton. The Lions’ pass defense isn’t a total pushover, but it’s not as good as some of its recent stats make it look. However, it’s fair to wonder if Bridgewater will even be given a chance to produce big numbers this week. If Denver claims an early lead with its rushing attack, the Broncos may decide to play it conservatively, much like they did in their Week 12 victory over the Chargers, when Bridgewater and RB Javonte Williams ran for TDs to stake Denver out to a 14-0 lead.

Bridgewater attempted just 18 passes that day, throwing for 129 yards and one score. Game flow is often impossible to predict, but the Broncos are at their best when they don’t have to rely on Teddy; they have lost each of the past five games in which he attempted at least 30 passes. Even if the Lions are able to make this a competitive game throughout, Bridgewater has not been capable of putting up good fantasy numbers when asked to do more. He has accounted for just six touchdowns over his past five games, clearing 250 passing yards only once.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Bridgewater is a low-end QB2 this week. You can sit him in all single-QB formats.