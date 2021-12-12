Jared Goff start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Jared Goff was one of the Lions’ heroes in Week 13 as he delivered the touchdown pass as time expired that gave Detroit its first win of the year. Playing better of late, what’s in store for him this weekend on the road against a tough Denver Broncos defense?

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions QB Jared Goff

It hasn’t always been pretty, but Goff has thrown five touchdowns and just one interception over his past two games. That’s made him viable as a QB2 heading into Week 14. But you are probably better off looking elsewhere this Sunday as the Broncos have allowed the fifth-fewest DraftKings points per game to opposing QBs. They have posted a 7:7 TD-to-INT ratio over their previous five games, and that includes holding Patrick Mahomes out of the end zone as a passer last Sunday night. If they can stymie Mahomes like that, it’s hard to be optimistic that Goff will be more successful in enemy territory.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Goff is an uninspiring QB2 this week. Sit him.