Jamaal Williams start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

D’Andre Swift’s shoulder injury appears likely to hold him out for another week, giving Jamaal Williams another crack as the Lions’ starting RB. How will he fare in Week 14 against the Denver Broncos?

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions RB Jamaal Williams

Williams disappointed in a pretty soft Week 13 matchup versus the Vikings, taking 18 touches for 80 scoreless yards. The most surprising aspect of Williams’ performance was that he saw only one target. He is an adept receiver and caught all five of his targets on Thanksgiving in relief of Swift versus the Bears. Fantasy managers will have to hope that Week 13 usage is an outlier. There’s reason to believe it will be since the Broncos allowed six receptions on six targets for 88 yards to Kansas City’s RBs last week.

In Week 12, Chargers running backs saw 12 targets, turning them into eight catches for 73 yards and a score. Williams is a cinch for at least 15 touches per game for as long as Swift is sidelined, but an expected increase in his passing-game involvement makes him worth starting in almost all formats.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

This week’s matchup is tougher than what Williams faced in Week 13, but he is a fine start as a touch-based RB2.