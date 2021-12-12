Amon-Ra St. Brown start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Rookie wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had the best game of his nascent career in Week 13, highlighted by his game-winning catch that notched his first touchdown of the season and helped secure the Lions’ first win of the season. What does he have for an encore this week against the Denver Broncos?

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

St. Brown’s 12 targets last week look great in the box score, but it’s probably a fool’s errand to presume that he will suddenly turn into a target hog for Detroit. He hadn’t seen more than six targets since Week 6. Maybe Jared Goff will lock in on him often yet again, but the Broncos’ secondary poses a much stiffer challenge than the Vikings’. They haven’t allowed a wide receiver TD in their past two games and have given up the seventh-fewest DraftKings points per game to WRs this season. St. Brown’s ability to line up all over the formation bodes well for him, but it’s hard to trust him as a redraft asset after just one standout game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

You should sit St. Brown in season-long leagues and see if he can pull off a repeat performance against a tougher defense.