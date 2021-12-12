Josh Reynolds start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Josh Reynolds has turned in decent stat lines in each of his past two games. Can he post something useful for fantasy managers in Week 14 against the Denver Broncos?

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions WR Josh Reynolds

Among WR3 types in deeper formats, you could do a lot worse than what Reynolds has provided in his previous two games (3-70-1 on five targets; 4-69-0 on seven targets). But those performances came against Chicago and Minnesota, two pretty weak pass defenses. You can’t say the same about Denver, which has given up more than 70 receiving yards to a wideout only once since Week 6. Reynolds plays most of his snaps on the perimeter, which makes him more likely to see coverage from the Broncos’ fantastic rookie cornerback, Patrick Surtain II.

Denver has permitted its fair share of big plays — 40 receptions of 20+ yards, seven receptions of 40+ yards — which is Reynolds’ strength. But that makes him anything but a safe fantasy start this Sunday. If he and Jared Goff don’t connect on a couple of those deep shots, Reynolds could leave you with something close to a goose egg.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Reynolds in Week 14.