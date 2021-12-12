Javonte Williams start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Javonte Williams finally got to show what he can do as a workhorse back in Week 13 and lived up to the highest of expectations. Let’s discuss his Week 14 outlook against the Detroit Lions.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos RB Javonte Williams

With Melvin Gordon sidelined by a hip injury, Williams soaked up 29 touches (23 carries, six catches) and took them for 178 yards and a score. It was a truly outstanding showing in Williams’ first career start, and he could keep it rolling versus the Lions this Sunday. Detroit has permitted the third-most DraftKings points per game to opposing RBs. That includes allowing more than 100 yards from scrimmage to three of the last four starting running backs they have faced.

The one big question mark here is Gordon’s status. Since he practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, he appears to be on track to return for this game. That would certainly lower Williams’ fantasy ceiling, but he was already seeing double-digits touches with the veteran in the lineup. Williams gained 111 yards from scrimmage in two of his past three games with Gordon around, so he is still a startable fantasy player regardless of the situation.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Williams this week. He’s more of an RB2 if Gordon is active. If Gordon is inactive ... oh, baby.