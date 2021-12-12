Jerry Jeudy start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Jerry Jeudy has been the Broncos’ clear No. 1 wideout since returning from injury in Week 8. That status hasn’t provided much for his fantasy managers, but will he have better luck this Sunday versus the Detroit Lions?

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy

Since his Week 8 activation, Jeudy has caught 22 of 30 targets for 258 scoreless yards. While that’s not exactly anything to write home about, Jeudy’s production far surpassed what fellow Denver wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick accomplished during the same time span. At the very least, Jeudy has caught four passes in four of his past five games and has seen at least six targets in three of his past four, so he has a pretty decent floor. He could pop off this week against a Lions defense that has given up at least 15 PPR points to opposing No. 1 wideouts in three of their past four games.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Jeudy is worth starting as a WR3 in all PPR leagues in Week 14.