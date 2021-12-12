Courtland Sutton start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Courtland Sutton has a beatable matchup on tap for Week 14 against the Detroit Lions. But can he actually take advantage of it after a prolonged stretch of scant production?

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Courtland Sutton

It’s too easy to say that the return of Jerry Jeudy is what has sunk Sutton’s fantasy stock; it certainly doesn’t help that the Broncos would rather not throw the ball unless absolutely necessary. But since Jeudy’s return in Week 8, Sutton has seen a total of 18 targets in five games (his six targets last week were his most since Week 6). He hasn’t caught more than two passes or gained more than 40 yards in a game since Week 7. He has been held out of the end zone for six straight games. The Lions’ pass defense is nothing special, allowing the 12th-most DraftKings points per game to WRs, but Sutton has become completely untrustworthy for fantasy, regardless of his matchup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

You should keep Sutton on your bench until he actually gives you a reason to put him in your lineup.