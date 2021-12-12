Tim Patrick start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos get an early Christmas present in Week 14 with a matchup against the Detroit Lions. The Broncos are looking to shake off a tough 22-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last week. It was the third straight game WR Tim Patrick was quiet. Let’s take a look at his outlook for Week 14.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Tim Patrick

Patrick has had three straight weeks with fewer than 30 receiving yards. He’s got 14 targets over that stretch but they haven’t resulted in many fantasy points. That’ll happen when Teddy Bridgewater is your QB. Anyway, Patrick signed a contract extension last month and is clearly in the Broncos’ future plans. If there’s any week the Broncos passing game gets going, it’s this week against Detroit. With that said, Patrick is still the No. 3 WR behind Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton. Denver also likes to funnel to the TE position with Noah Fant and Albert Okwuegbunam.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It’s hard to envision starting Patrick in any 10 or 12 team standard or PPR league. At best, Patrick is a fringe FLEX play in a good matchup. If you’re in a 14-team league or more then Patrick isn’t a bad FLEX. He should see a handful of targets and the Broncos’ passing game should look better against the Lions.