Melvin Gordon start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon was inactive last week during the team’s 22-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The veteran tailback was sidelined with a hip injury and was forced to sit out, leaving the RB1 duties to rookie Javonte Williams. After being limited in practice this week, MelGor will make his return on Sunday when the team plays host to the Detroit Lions. The only question is how much action he will get.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos RB Melvin Gordon

Gordon hasn’t necessarily been explosive, but he’s been very productive this season as the Broncos fight for an AFC playoff berth. Through 11 games, he has 605 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns and has also added a pair of receiving touchdowns to his stat sheet.

He’s been a solid low RB2/high flex option for fantasy managers this season, averaging 12.5 fantasy points per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Even with the presence of Williams, you should start Gordon if he’s healthy and good to go. The Lions’ rush defense is ripe for exploiting and he could have yet another solid day.