Noah Fant start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Tight ends have done good work against the Detroit Lions recently. Will Broncos tight end Noah Fant succeed against them in Week 14? Let’s discuss his fantasy outlook.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos TE Noah Fant

Last week, Minnesota’s Tyler Conklin hauled in seven of nine targets for 56 yards — and was a misplaced toe away from scoring a touchdown — against Detroit. Chicago’s tight ends, Cole Kmet and Jimmy Graham combined for 10 catches, 99 yards and a touchdown in Week 12. All of which is to say that Fant could be worth a shot in your fantasy lineups this week. His recent outings haven’t inspired much confidence; he hasn’t scored nor topped five catches nor surpassed 59 yards since Week 6. But the matchup and his relatively safe floor (at least four targets in every game since Week 3) keep Fant in the TE1 discussion.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Feel free to start Fant as a low-end TE1 this week and realize that he has a wide range of possible outcomes.