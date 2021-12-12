Tom Brady start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Quarterback Tom Brady has put up MVP-like numbers this season. Since going to Tampa Bay, it’s seemed like he’s gotten better.

This season, Brady has thrown for 3,771 yards and 34 touchdowns which both rank first in the NFL. It’s an understatement to say he’s been in a better situation since joining the Buccaneers. He has a talented offensive line and a number of weapons which wasn’t the case in New England. If Brady can continue to play the way he has, he could end up in his second straight Super Bowl.

The Buffalo Bills defense allows 165.3 passing yards per game which ranks 1st in the NFL. They’re coming off a game where the opposing quarterback, Mac Jones, threw three passes. I would guess Brady might throw a few more than that. This is a big game for both teams and I expect Brady to put up big numbers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Brady should start.