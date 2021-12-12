Josh Allen start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Buffalo Bills starting quarterback Josh Allen has had a rough second half of the season but will look to bounce back this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills QB Josh Allen

After throwing four touchdowns on Thanksgiving against the New Orleans Saints, Allen came back down to earth on Monday Night Football. He completed a season-low 15-of-30 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown against the New England Patriots. Allen added 39 rushing yards to give him 11.70 fantasy points.

In his last five games, Allen averaged 17.01 fantasy points per game. The dual-threat QB will look to get back on track against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which is not an easy task at all. This season, the Bucs’ defense has been susceptible to pass, allowing quarterbacks to complete 68.2% of their passes and 17.3 fantasy points per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Despite his struggles as of late, you are not benching Allen this late into the season. He’s a must start with four solid quarterbacks on the bye this week.