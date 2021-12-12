Mike Glennon start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Mike Glennon suffered a concussion in Week 13, but Giants head coach Joe Judge said earlier this week that he’s optimistic the quarterback will be cleared to start this Sunday — Glennon’s 32nd birthday — against the Los Angeles Chargers. Let’s discuss his fantasy outlook.

Glennon was simply awful versus the Dolphins, taking too long to make decisions and frequently making bad ones when he did let go of the ball. He threw for 187 scoreless yards and one interception. His presence negatively impacts the fantasy appeal of every Giants skill player. That should remain true this week against a Chargers defense that is allowing just 225 passing yards per game and has ceded the sixth-fewest DraftKings points per game to QBs. L.A. also owns the fifth-best hurry rate in the NFL (12.9 percent), which bodes poorly for Glennon, who is immobile in the pocket and reads the field slowly.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

No.