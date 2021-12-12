Kenny Golladay start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Kenny Golladay is banged up heading into the Giants’ Week 14 date against the Los Angeles Chargers. Assuming he plays, what can fantasy managers expect from him?

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Kenny Golladay

Golladay saw five targets from Mike Glennon last week, coming away with three catches for 37 yards. However, he played only 58 percent of the offensive snaps due to a rib injury that caused him to miss a large chunk of the first half. That injury also caused him to miss some practice time this week.

If he is able to suit up for this game, Golladay will face a Chargers defense that allowed more than 100 yards to DeVonta Smith, Justin Jefferson, Diontae Johnson and Tee Higgins over its past five games. Golladay has reached triple digits only once this year (Week 4 at New Orleans) and has a total of 99 receiving yards over his past three games. Furthermore, that Saints matchup was the last time Golladay caught more than three passes in a game. With his health in question and with Glennon lowering the upside of every Giants skill player with his abysmal play, Golladay is not a preferred fantasy start even if he is active Sunday.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Golladay is, at best, a high-end WR4 for Week 14. You should be able to find better options.