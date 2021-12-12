Saquon Barkley start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Saquon Barkley is no longer a must-start fantasy player. Does he belong in your lineups for Week 14’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers?

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants RB Saquon Barkley

In a word, yes. You can see flashes of the “old” Saquon when you watch him play. He still displays plus agility and is tough to bring down. But those moments aren’t consistent, and the explosive plays are all but gone, thanks in large part to New York’s poor offensive line. For fantasy purposes, Barkley is providing RB2-type value due to his stable usage. He has handled double-digit carries and caught at least six passes in two of the past three games. He might be able to find success on the ground this week against a Chargers defense that has given up the second-most rushing yards, the second-most rushing TDs and the sixth-most DraftKings points per game to opposing backs.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Barkley hasn’t lived up to the preseason hopes of many, but he is still worth starting as a midrange RB2, especially in PPR formats.