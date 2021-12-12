How much will the winner of the QBE Shootout win in 2021

The pair of Jason Day and Marc Leishman hold a three-shot lead at -24 in the scramble-like format of the QBE Shootout from Tiburon in Naples, Florida.

Day and Leishman lead the teams of Sam Burns and Billy Horschel, Matt Kuchar and Harris English, as well as Kevin Na and Jason Kokrak who all check in at -21 following 36 holes. Kuchar and Harris have won this three times in the last six years, and are once again in contention heading into Sunday.

The prize money for this event is split by the team, but it’s still a pretty healthy check for even making it to Naples. It’s not a bad way to spend a weekend in Southwest Florida, even if the cash doesn’t count towards the PGA Tour official money list.

Here’s what the breakdown looks like based off this list.

1. $895,000

2. $560,000

3. $340,000

4. $270,000

5. $235,000

6. $205,000

7. $195,000

8. $190,000

9. $185,000

10. $180,000

11. $175,000

12. $170,000