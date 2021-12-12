Justin Herbert start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert had a bounce back game last week in the team’s 41-22 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday. After a disappointing outing against the Denver Broncos the week prior, the second-year quarterback out of Oregon returned to form and got his team back on track.

He now turns his attention towards Sunday, where the Chargers will have a Week 14 home showdown with the New York Giants. Can he keep things rolling?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers QB Justin Herbert

In the victory last Sunday, Herbert completed 26-of-35 passes for 317 yards and three touchdowns to one interception. It was an uptick from the week prior where he completed just under 64% of his passes for two touchdowns and two picks.

Heading into Sunday, Herbert is rated as the second-best fantasy quarterback behind Tom Brady. He’s averaging 23.48 fantasy points per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Herbert, especially against a Giants team that is on the brink of breaking.