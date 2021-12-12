 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Justin Herbert start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Justin Herbert ahead of the LA Chargers Week 14 matchup against the New York Giants.

By Nick Simon
Los Angeles Chargers v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert had a bounce back game last week in the team’s 41-22 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday. After a disappointing outing against the Denver Broncos the week prior, the second-year quarterback out of Oregon returned to form and got his team back on track.

He now turns his attention towards Sunday, where the Chargers will have a Week 14 home showdown with the New York Giants. Can he keep things rolling?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers QB Justin Herbert

In the victory last Sunday, Herbert completed 26-of-35 passes for 317 yards and three touchdowns to one interception. It was an uptick from the week prior where he completed just under 64% of his passes for two touchdowns and two picks.

Heading into Sunday, Herbert is rated as the second-best fantasy quarterback behind Tom Brady. He’s averaging 23.48 fantasy points per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Herbert, especially against a Giants team that is on the brink of breaking.

