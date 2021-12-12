Mike Williams start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams is coming off yet another strong performance against the Cincinnati Bengals last week, a return to form from a quiet outing the week prior.

The five-year veteran is on pace to have a career season and will have a chance to add onto that when the Chargers host the New York Giants on Sunday for Week 14. He was placed on the COVID-19 list earlier in the week, but was activated from it on Saturday and will be good to go.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Mike Williams

Williams caught five of seven targets for 110 receiving yards in the 41-22 victory over the Bengals last week. It was his third 100-yard outing of the season and he continues to churn out explosive performances.

Williams is currently rated as the 15th best fantasy receiver, getting 15.4 fantasy points per game for managers every week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Mike Williams is an automatic start under normal circumstances but with Keenan Allen out due to COVID-19, he’s becomes one of the most vital fantasy options in the entire league this week.