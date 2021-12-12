 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Josh Palmer start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Josh Palmer ahead of the LA Chargers Week 14 matchup against the New York Giants.

By Nick Simon
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Philadelphia Eagles Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer was a complete non-factor in the team’s 41-22 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday. The rookie only commanded a single target in the contest, catching zero passes for zero yards on the afternoon.

Palmer has made minimal impact within the offense this season, averaging only a few catches a game. With Keenan Allen ruled out of Sunday’s home matchup against the New York Giants, will Palmer see an uptick in targets?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Josh Palmer

Through 12 games this season, Palmer has caught just 15 of 21 targets for 168 yards and a touchdown. He has struggled to be a consistent target, even with quarterback Justin Herbert putting up big numbers most weeks. It’s hard to find a footing when the aforementioned Allen and Mike Williams are the top two receiving weapons on the team.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Even with Allen out, there is no indication that Palmer will suddenly break out with a surprise performance. Sit him.

