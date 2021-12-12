Josh Palmer start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer was a complete non-factor in the team’s 41-22 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday. The rookie only commanded a single target in the contest, catching zero passes for zero yards on the afternoon.

Palmer has made minimal impact within the offense this season, averaging only a few catches a game. With Keenan Allen ruled out of Sunday’s home matchup against the New York Giants, will Palmer see an uptick in targets?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Josh Palmer

Through 12 games this season, Palmer has caught just 15 of 21 targets for 168 yards and a touchdown. He has struggled to be a consistent target, even with quarterback Justin Herbert putting up big numbers most weeks. It’s hard to find a footing when the aforementioned Allen and Mike Williams are the top two receiving weapons on the team.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Even with Allen out, there is no indication that Palmer will suddenly break out with a surprise performance. Sit him.