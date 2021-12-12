Jalen Guyton start or sit: Week 14 fantasy football advice

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver had himself his best performance of the season in the team’s 41-22 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday.

The third-year wideout found the end zone and played an important role as the team bounced back from a loss the week prior and kept pace in a crowded AFC playoff race. With the Chargers set to host the New York Giants this Sunday and Keenan Allen out on the COVID-19 list, can Guyton repeat his performance from last week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Jalen Guyton

Guyton had a solid afternoon last week, catching all four targets for 90 yards and his first touchdown of the season. It was his best individual performance since the season opener against Washington, where he had three receptions for 49 yards.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Guyton is averaging only 4.7 fantasy points per game but may get a bump from Allen’s absence this week. However, he’ll most likely regress back to the mean and for that, you should sit him.